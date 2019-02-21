Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline M. MacGregor. View Sign

Pauline M. (Wickens) MacGregor, 90, formerly of Derry, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2019.



Pauline was born in Medford, Massachusetts on April 7, 1928, the daughter of the late Chester A. Wickens and Frances A. (Schneider) Wickens. Pauline lived most of her life in Derry, NH. She is survived by her brothers Chester A. Wickens Jr. and wife Betty of Franklin, NH, Donald Wickens of Hillsboro, NH, Robert Wickens and wife Linda of Polk City, Florida, and sisters Alice True of Alton, NH and Carol Frederick and husband Charles of Chester, NH.



Pauline graduated from Medford High School in 1944. After high school, she worked many jobs to pay for flying lessons and to purchase an airplane with a group of fellow enthusiasts. She earned her pilot's license at age 17. Pauline moved to Derry, NH in 1947, and worked as a Legal Secretary for Judge Herbert Grinnell. She then joined the Air Force during the Korean War as a Radio Operator at Keesler AFB in Mississippi. After returning to Derry, she worked as an office Manager for Public Service of NH at their Derry office.



Upon her Marriage to Richard MacGregor, she became a stay-at-home mother. She was a very dedicated mother, enriching her children's lives with activities in sports, Scouts, and music lessons. She also lived many summers off-the-grid with her husband and children at their camp in the White Mountains during their formative years, giving them amazing life experiences with nature. Pauline loved wintering at Senate Manor in Port Richey, Florida with her husband. She was very active in many groups there including the Woman's Club, Chorus, Craft Group, Shuffleboard teams, and also helped to organize many park activities. She also loved playing cards, taking trips to the beach, and sitting in the sun. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and eating out together.



Pauline was predeceased by her husband Richard E. MacGregor in 2014. She is survived by her children, Bret MacGregor of Derry, sons Cody and Tyler; Jill Flanders and her husband John of Weare, sons Ben, Theo and Jack; Scot MacGregor and his wife Cherie of Danbury; and Donna MacGregor of Lexington, MA, daughters Lee, Heather, Gretchen and Heidi. Her surviving family also includes many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery in East Derry, NH.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Henniker, NH, is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your local Meals on Wheels charity.





3 Hall Avenue

Henniker , NH 03242

Henniker , NH 03242

(603) 428-3215

