Pauline M. Moore, 68, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at New England Homes for the Deaf, Danvers, MA.
She was predeceased by her husband, David M. Moore; parents, Robert and Marguerite Beaulieu; and sister, Louise Beaulieu. Pauline is survived by her sister, Annette Wojcik; brother, Rene Beaulieu and wife Pauline; niece, Megan Beaulieu; nephew, Matthew Gervais; many of David's family members; and dear friend, Laura Rheault from Vergennes, Vt.
Pauline attended Boston School for the Deaf in Randolph, MA. She worked at Winwood Sportswear and TechNH Inc. Pauline was a member of the Manchester Deaf Club and attended Easter Seals elderly program.
Pauline enjoyed camping, playing bingo and cards. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was artistic and was very talented in doing crafts and painting. Pauline lived at Varney School Apartments until her illness where she had many friends. Her smile will be missed at their building.
Arrangements: Her Memorial Gathering will be held at the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH on Monday, July 8 from 6:00 to 8:00P.M. Private burial will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pauline's name to Easter Seals, Adult Day Program, 555 Auburn St. Manchester, NH 03103. To view Pauline's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on July 5, 2019