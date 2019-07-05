Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline M. Moore, 68, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at New England Homes for the Deaf, Danvers, MA.



She was predeceased by her husband, David M. Moore; parents, Robert and Marguerite Beaulieu; and sister, Louise Beaulieu. Pauline is survived by her sister, Annette Wojcik; brother, Rene Beaulieu and wife Pauline; niece, Megan Beaulieu; nephew, Matthew Gervais; many of David's family members; and dear friend, Laura Rheault from Vergennes, Vt.



Pauline attended Boston School for the Deaf in Randolph, MA. She worked at Winwood Sportswear and TechNH Inc. Pauline was a member of the Manchester Deaf Club and attended Easter Seals elderly program.



Pauline enjoyed camping, playing bingo and cards. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was artistic and was very talented in doing crafts and painting. Pauline lived at Varney School Apartments until her illness where she had many friends. Her smile will be missed at their building.



Arrangements: Her Memorial Gathering will be held at the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH on Monday, July 8 from 6:00 to 8:00P.M. Private burial will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pauline's name to Easter Seals, Adult Day Program, 555 Auburn St. Manchester, NH 03103. To view Pauline's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Pauline M. Moore, 68, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at New England Homes for the Deaf, Danvers, MA.She was predeceased by her husband, David M. Moore; parents, Robert and Marguerite Beaulieu; and sister, Louise Beaulieu. Pauline is survived by her sister, Annette Wojcik; brother, Rene Beaulieu and wife Pauline; niece, Megan Beaulieu; nephew, Matthew Gervais; many of David's family members; and dear friend, Laura Rheault from Vergennes, Vt.Pauline attended Boston School for the Deaf in Randolph, MA. She worked at Winwood Sportswear and TechNH Inc. Pauline was a member of the Manchester Deaf Club and attended Easter Seals elderly program.Pauline enjoyed camping, playing bingo and cards. She loved spending time with friends and family. She was artistic and was very talented in doing crafts and painting. Pauline lived at Varney School Apartments until her illness where she had many friends. Her smile will be missed at their building.Arrangements: Her Memorial Gathering will be held at the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH on Monday, July 8 from 6:00 to 8:00P.M. Private burial will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pauline's name to Easter Seals, Adult Day Program, 555 Auburn St. Manchester, NH 03103. To view Pauline's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on July 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close