Pauline M. (Hogan) Reed
1934 - 2020
Pauline M. (Hogan) Reed, 86, of Manchester, died October 6, 2020 at Elliot Hospital surrounded by her family after a long period of declining health.

She was born in Everett, MA on January 1, 1934 to John and Marion (Hillson) Hogan. She grew up in Everett and graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge, MA. She has lived in Manchester for the past 55 years.

Pauline worked for BankEast and Stebbins Associates, Inc. prior to her retirement. Later, Pauline returned to work she loved as Parish Secretary at her church, St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.

She was a member of St Anne's Guild and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Pauline was happiest when surrounded by friends and family.

She was predeceased in 1993 by her beloved husband of 40 years, Forrest "Mickey" Reed.

She is survived by five children, Patricia Reed of Portsmouth, Sheila Pappas of Manchester, Christine M. Bouchard of Hooksett and Michael Reed and David Reed both of Manchester; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and her sister, Mrs. James (Sheila) Kenny of York, ME.

SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial with masks and social distancing will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral, 439 Pine St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Cathedral Outreach, 145 Lowell St., Manchester, NH 03104, or at www.stjosephcathedralnh.org

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Pauline❤
Alison Veilluex
Family
