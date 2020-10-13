Pauline M. (Hannon) Vincent, 76, of Manchester, NH, died October 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
A lifelong resident of Manchester, NH, Pauline was born August 27, 1944 to Henry J. and Claire (Aubertin) Hannon.
A graduate of Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1962, and New Hampshire College of Accounting (now SNHU), she spent most of her career managing small business.
Devoted to her faith, she was an active, longtime communicant of Saint Catherine of Siena Church, where she served as Eucharistic Minister and previously taught CCD.
Pauline had a quick wit about her and was blessed with the gift of gab. She was often described as feisty and had a plucky, spirited personality. The activity closest to Pauline's heart was traveling. Whether it was taking family trips or vacationing with friends, Pauline was always enjoying a new journey and planning new destinations. Photographing those moments served as a joyful hobby and provided special memories. She was an avid beach goer and often referred to the ocean as her favorite place to be.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Robert J. Vincent; a son, Scott A. Vincent and his wife, Laura; a daughter, Gail Charpentier and her husband, Gerry; a daughter, Lynn M. Grzywacz and her husband, Ken; three grandchildren, Nicholas Grzywacz, Sean Vincent, and Mark Vincent; and a cousin, Kathleen Harris.
Services: A pass-by wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
The funeral will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM in Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 207 Hemlock Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Urn burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS, 66675-8541.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
.