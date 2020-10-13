I will always cherish her witty sense of humor & "tell it like it is" conversations as well as all the very many wonderful memories of all our Friday night game nights together, beach visits, holiday gatherings and fun pool parties and cook-outs with her and Vince and friends...most of all I loved sharing just plain real & personal conversations about anything and everything with her. She will be truly missed and treasured in my heart always! Love you!

Marion Lemire

Friend