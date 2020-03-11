Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Plante Sr.. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Sr. Pauline Plant, CSC (Sr. Antonine), 84, of the Sisters of Holy Cross passed away on March 9, 2020.



She was born in Nashua on March 5, 1936 to Willie and Jeannette (Rouillard) Plante. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1954 and pronounced her final vows in 1961.



Sr. Pauline was a Junior High School teacher in NH, CT and MA and in 1970 was named principal at St. Augustin School in Manchester. She was also a part-time student at Rivier College and served as Secretary at St. Anthony School in Manchester and later Director of Religious Education in Windham.



In 1978, Londonderry House was opened where Growth Counseling took place and Pauline's gifts of listening, kindness and acceptance of the other provided an atmosphere of trust. Fifteen years later her dream of a big white farmhouse in Pittsfield became a reality. BERAKAH, a Place of Blessing, a sabbatical program for women religious who came from around the world, benefited from Pauline's gifts. She continues to be remembered by many who participated in the program.



She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Irene Cloutier, Emilia Laliberte and Georgette Beausoleil; and her brothers, Gerard Plante, and Peter Plante.



Surviving family members include several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday (3/12) from 2 to 4 p.m., with prayers at 3 p.m. at St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (3/13) at 10 a.m. at St. George Manor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Sisters of Holy Cross Development Office Fund" and mailed to Sisters of Holy Cross, 367 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at







Sr. Pauline Plant, CSC (Sr. Antonine), 84, of the Sisters of Holy Cross passed away on March 9, 2020.She was born in Nashua on March 5, 1936 to Willie and Jeannette (Rouillard) Plante. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Cross in 1954 and pronounced her final vows in 1961.Sr. Pauline was a Junior High School teacher in NH, CT and MA and in 1970 was named principal at St. Augustin School in Manchester. She was also a part-time student at Rivier College and served as Secretary at St. Anthony School in Manchester and later Director of Religious Education in Windham.In 1978, Londonderry House was opened where Growth Counseling took place and Pauline's gifts of listening, kindness and acceptance of the other provided an atmosphere of trust. Fifteen years later her dream of a big white farmhouse in Pittsfield became a reality. BERAKAH, a Place of Blessing, a sabbatical program for women religious who came from around the world, benefited from Pauline's gifts. She continues to be remembered by many who participated in the program.She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Irene Cloutier, Emilia Laliberte and Georgette Beausoleil; and her brothers, Gerard Plante, and Peter Plante.Surviving family members include several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday (3/12) from 2 to 4 p.m., with prayers at 3 p.m. at St. George Manor, 357 Island Pond Rd., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (3/13) at 10 a.m. at St. George Manor.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Sisters of Holy Cross Development Office Fund" and mailed to Sisters of Holy Cross, 367 Island Pond Rd., Manchester, NH 03109.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close