Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777

Pauline R. (Rouleau) Robidoux, 85, of Goffstown, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital, Manchester.



Born on May 17, 1934 in Londonderry, she is the daughter of the late Alfred and Angeline (Caron) Rouleau. Raised and educated in Manchester, she was a graduate of the former St. George's High School. In addition to being a dedicated wife and mother, Pauline worked as an administrative assistant for John Hancock for many years prior to retirement.



A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Pauline's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with her dear family and friends, always remembering their special occasions or offering thoughtful words in times of struggle. Pauline loved to attend family gatherings, even though she was notoriously late. An avid outdoorswoman, Pauline relished the Autumn season and enjoyed time in nature, especially camping and hiking in the mountains. She was a proud member of the Appalachian Mountain Club 4,000 Footer Club. Pauline loved the sound and scent of a fresh spring rain and catching glimpses of her favorite animal, the deer, while hiking. Affectionately known as a "packrat", Pauline loved to shop for bargains. In her spare time, she channeled her artistic talents in a variety of crafts including dried flower arrangements. Pauline loved to snack on popcorn, go out to eat with family, and sprinkle pepper on everything. In her younger years, Pauline liked to bowl and play tennis. Pauline will be best remembered for her kind heart, zest for life, and love of family.



Pauline is survived by her two daughters, Jeannine Forand and husband Denis, and Paula Picardi and husband Brian; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five step-children; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her late husband, Robert, with whom she shared 31 years of marriage, Pauline was predeceased by her sister and one grandchild.



ARRANGEMENTS: A summertime Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. To view Pauline's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



