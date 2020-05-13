Pearl E Gagnon, 97, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at Exeter Center, Exeter, NH. She was born in Raymond, NH on May 28, 1922 to the late George and Sarah (Smart) Adams.



She married Arthur A. Gagnon in February 1944 and they lived in Fremont in the house that he built. They raised four children, Sandra, Arthur Jr, Gary and Julie.



Pearl worked in several shoe shops, the cotton mill in Exeter and Poplin Farms in Brentwood.



She cherished her family and loved spending time with them sharing stories of her childhood and Indian Heritage. She enjoyed reading, country music and was often found sitting outside in her screenhouse with a cup of coffee.



Pearl enjoyed her friendships and traveled with them to the Islands, Nashville, Niagara Falls and Hawaii.



She was a truly amazing mother, grandmother and overall a very generous person with a great sense of humor and quick wit. There were times when something would remind her of past events and she would spontaneously start singing songs that she would remember.



Pearl was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, George Smart; Leon, William, Westley, Robert, Richard Adams; her sisters, Retenah Vickery and Gloria Grace; her daughters, Sandra Greenwood and Julie Gagnon; grandson, Corey Gagnon.



She is survived by her brother, George (Jack) Adams, Jr of Northwood, NH; sons Arthur Gagnon Jr and his wife, Patricia of Sandown, NH; Gary Gagnon of Brentwood, NH; grandchildren Kevin DesLongchamps, Daniel DesLongchamps, Jeff DesLongchamps, Michelle Gagnon, Sherry Gagnon, Amy Gagnon and Stephanie Catelli and five great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to the NHSPCA.



To offer condolences, write a tribute or share a memory, visit the on-line guest book at Brewitt Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at the Fremont Village Cemetery.



Our family would like to thank all the staff at Exeter Center for the wonderful care and kindness they gave Pearl over the past six years. A special thankyou to Hospice for their loving care and comfort and assistance with phone calls with Pearl when we were not able to visit.



