Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 1:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104

MANCHESTER - Penny M. Koski, 64, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2019, in her residence.





Born on June 2, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Martin J. and Margaret M. (Schenk) Koski. She lived in the Queen City for 30 years.



She graduated from Manchester High School West.



Penny was a fixture at the Red Arrow Diner. She made many friends and gave many smiles to customers as a waitress for 27 years.



Penny was a very dedicated, hard worker. She enjoyed time spent at the beach and with her family, whom she loved deeply. She was cheerful, funny, full of life, and always smiling. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, partner and friend.



Family members include four siblings, Jack Koski of Weare, Diane Clark of Epsom, Michelle Koski of Manchester, and Michael Koski of Michigan; her nieces and nephews, Jeff Clark, Lauren Koski, Jeremy Koski, and Ethan Koski; and her longtime partner and best friend, Christopher Card of Manchester.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cindy Koski.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Service of Remembrance is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102.



