Pete Berger, an amazing person, was born in Manchester on May 14, 1953. He lived a good life and fought a courageous fight against cancer for many years, but unfortunately lost this battle at age 67, surrounded by his family at Elliot Hospital, on Nov. 17, 2020.
Pete was a graduate of Trinity High School and went on to graduate as a certified automotive technician from Manchester Community College.
He was married to the love of his life, Mary, for 41 years. Together they had two outstanding children with whom he was so very proud, his son, Shane and his wife, Shai, of Deerfield, NH and his daughter, Kristen and her fiancÃ©e, Chris, of Bow NH. He also had six grandchildren, Hunter, Talia, Mariah, Tyler, Kayley, and Victoria.
Pete was a history buff who would sit for hours and read many books about the history of our country and about the brave people who fought for it. You could ask him anything about our nation's history and he could tell you many factual stories.
Pete had a '64 Chevelle "Porka" which he absolutely loved and would enjoy cruising Elm Street with many of his friends. He eventually sold it so he could build a model train room. He then moved on to the hobby of HO trains. Anyone that knew Pete, was amazed at how meticulous he was and the tedious work he would put into modeling his railroad layout and train cars.
He also loved the beach, playing in the water and hunting for shells with his kids. He would always say that those were some of the best times he ever had.
Pete was an ASE certified auto technician for 25 years. He eventually moved onto teaching automotive technology at the Nashua Community College for many years and from where he later retired.
Pete is also survived by two sisters, Celeste Wright and her husband, Gary, and Michelle Loulakis and her husband, Mark; two brothers-in-law, Albert Venne and his fiancÃ©e, Terry, and Wilfrid Venne; and many nephews and nieces.
We are very lucky and take great pride to have the best kids in the world. I love them and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all the support they have given us.
Many thanks and love to Sue Cashin for just being there at any time to help Pete and I during this intense battle. To the many doctors and nurses who were so kind to us while Pete was trying to handle this whole situation, thank you.
It's never easy to lose someone you love, but I'm truly proud and grateful to have walked beside him hand in hand throughout our lives. We will meet again soon and be together once again I'm sure.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester on Friday (12/4) at 11 a.m.. Please wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester on Friday (12/4) at 11 a.m.. Please wear a mask and observe all social distancing guidelines.