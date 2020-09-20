Peter B. Siefken, 76, of Charleston, SC, and formerly of Manchester, NH, died on August 31st, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Peter was born in New York City in 1944 to John and Eleanor (O'Neill) Siefken. He grew up in Manhasset, NY, where he attended St. Mary's High School. He later became acquainted with New Hampshire during his time at Saint Anselm College, from which he graduated in 1966.
After serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and earning a master's degree from Hofstra University, he returned to live in New Hampshire with his family.
Following many years working for John Hancock and later in the healthcare industry, Peter retired in Charleston, where he spent the last decade enjoying the warm weather, good friendships, and visits from his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind his four children, Anne Siefken, Alice Harford, Christopher Siefken, and Margaret Donaher; grandchildren Scott, Andrew, Sophia, Matthew, Thomas, and Joseph Harford; former wife Mary Sullivan; brothers Paul and John, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Mary Reed.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will take place at 9 am on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at St. Raphael's Roman Catholic Church in Manchester. A private burial will follow on Monday, 5 October 2020, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org
).
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
