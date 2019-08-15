Peter Bland (1934 - 2019)
LONDONDERRY - Peter Bland, of Londonderry, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Columbus, N.C.

Born in Manchester, England, he was the son of the late John Bland and Emily Harrison Bland. He moved to America in October 1962 by ship to New York like many other immigrants.

He went on to further his career in aeronautical engineering and studied at MIT and Northeastern University.

Mr. Bland began working for Republic Aviation, Kreh Computers and retired from Lockheed-Sanders. He eventually made Londonderry his home in 1968. He was a car enthusiast and a member of the British Car Club of New Hampshire.

Family members include his wife of 35 years, Betty Lou Hayford Bland; a brother, John Bland of Sedona, Ariz.; a sister, Valerie Kinsman of England; a stepdaughter, Julie Threfall of Mill Spring, N.C.; a stepson, Robert Eccker of Cary, Ill.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

.

SERVICES: A service took place in Trinity Lutheran Church, Tryon, N.C., with the Rev. Tom Olson officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Animal Allies, 476 Front St., Manchester, N.H. 03120.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
