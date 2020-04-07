Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter F. Desautels. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter F. Desautels, 80 years of age, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020



at his home in the loving presence of family. A Nashua native, he was born on February 20, 1940 to parents Francis Theodore "Frank" Desautels and Dorothy Mae (Gleason) Desautels.



Graduate of Nashua High School class of 1958, Peter served in the United States



Air Force as an early warning radar operator during the Cold War and Vietnam era. Following military service, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and then earned his Master's degree from the University of New Hampshire, Durham. Peter was a life-long educator and mentor, specializing in electronics and graphic arts. In the 1980's he was Dean of Community Education at Nashua Community College.



Upon retirement he became extensively engaged in volunteer activities. He was a member of AARP/NH Executive Council and past president of AARP local chapter 622. Peter served on the Board of Directors for Corpus Christi Food Pantry and the Mary Sweeney Home. Active in the Nashua Senior Activity Center, Peter volunteered in their library for over ten years. He received the Andrus Award for Outstanding N.H. Retired Educator. He was also a member and officer of both the Nashua and New Hampshire State Retired Educators Associations.



Members of his family include his wife of 56 years, Pauline (Gosselin) Desautels; son Daniel, daughter-in-law Gayle, and granddaughters, Kelsey and Hannah. He is also survived by his brother, David A. Deautels and wife Carol of Gainesville, Florida, and sister, Donna Desautels Pease and husband David of Durham, NH; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Peter was an active long-time member of the Parish of the Resurrection in Nashua. There will be no immediate services due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus. A Mass for the Dearly Departed will be celebrated by his priest cousin, Father Donald Jeffery at LaSalette Shrine, Attleboro, Massachusetts. Burial in the family lot in St. Louis de Gonzague Cemetery in Nashua will be private. A family celebration of Peter's life and achievements will take place at a later date.



Memorial donations in his name may be made to Corpus Christi Food Pantry and Assistance, 3 Crown Street, Nashua, NH 03060. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the staff of Home Health and Hospice for their professional attention, care and support. Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua.





