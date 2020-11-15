Peter H. Kelley, 84, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Thursday, November 5th at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, NH.
He was born in Easton, ME son of John and Henrietta Kelley. Peter worked for Social Security for many years prior to retirement.
Peter has lived in Merrimack since 1969 and was a VFW Auxiliary life member. In his free time, he was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan, enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, candle pin bowling and was known to be quite the ladies' man.
Peter will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Lee Kelley; children Maureen Whitmore and her wife Sarah Lamere of Bay City, MI and Jason Kelley and his wife Tracy of Manchester, NH; grandchildren Joe, Dan, Sam and great-granddaughter Maegan.
Due to Covid-19, services will be announced at a later time.
Memorial donations in Peter's honor may be made to Merrimack VFW Post 8641 Auxiliary, Attn: Relief Fund.
