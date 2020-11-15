1/
Peter H. Kelley
1936 - 2020
Peter H. Kelley, 84, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Thursday, November 5th at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, NH.

He was born in Easton, ME son of John and Henrietta Kelley. Peter worked for Social Security for many years prior to retirement.

Peter has lived in Merrimack since 1969 and was a VFW Auxiliary life member. In his free time, he was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan, enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, candle pin bowling and was known to be quite the ladies' man.

Peter will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Lee Kelley; children Maureen Whitmore and her wife Sarah Lamere of Bay City, MI and Jason Kelley and his wife Tracy of Manchester, NH; grandchildren Joe, Dan, Sam and great-granddaughter Maegan.

Due to Covid-19, services will be announced at a later time.

Memorial donations in Peter's honor may be made to Merrimack VFW Post 8641 Auxiliary, Attn: Relief Fund.

To leave an online condolence please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the Kelley Family. I will miss My Petey. He was a Wonderful man. He and Nancy raised two Great kids. So sorry. PETE, be sure to say Hi to George and Kimberly for me and tell them how much I miss them.
Betty-Jo Salvail Overton
Friend
November 13, 2020
So sorry to hear your news. I know Peter will be greatly missed. Thinking of you, Arlene Stinson.
Arlene Stinson
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
November 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you during this time. Sending love and hugs.
Lisa Rivet VIckers
Friend
