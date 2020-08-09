1/1
Peter J. Lavertu
1948 - 2020
Peter J. Lavertu, 71, of Bedford, NH died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital, in Manchester, NH.

Mr. Lavertu was born on December 27, 1948, in Neuberg, Germany.

He was employed in maintenance and worked at the Federal building in Manchester.

His hobbies and interests include; sailing, playing the guitar and riding his bicycle. He also had a lifelong devotion to the Boy Scouts where he was a scout leader.

Members of his family include; his brother, Paul Lavertu, and his wife Tina of Manchester, NH; a sister, Patricia Leighton, of Las Vegas, NV; four nephews, Nathan, Kenneth, Michael, Raymond, a niece, Amy, and now he has joined his beloved dog, Dutchess.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, 2:30 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
