Peter J. Robert, 63, of Manchester, NH, passed from this life in the early hours of May 30, 2020, at the home of one of his brothers after a short period of declining health.
He was born in Manchester on January 26, 1957, the fourth of 12 children to Ernest and Jeannine (Duhaime) Robert. He attended local schools and was a 1976 graduate of Central High and was voted class president in his sophomore and junior years. He was a member of the soccer club, cross country and track and field teams, of which all he greatly enjoyed. Of note during this time he once ran 27.5 miles in 4 hours and 39 minutes all the while carrying an egg on a spoon in an effort to establish a world record. However, more importantly he was best known for his quick smile, enthusiasm and warm openness to all.
Furthering his education was a life-long passion for Peter. In this process his studies focused primarily on mathematics and computer science, ultimately earning him a BS degree in Computer Science from the University system of NH. He also was an MBA candidate at SNHU. His professional focus was on several aspects of computer software and hardware. He contracted his talents throughout his career with numerous business concerns in the New England area, Florida, Cincinnati, OH, Rochester, NY and Washington State.
Peter pursued several interests over his lifetime. Included in this list are electronics, working on cars (his specialty was with Peugeots), scuba diving, as well as hiking and swimming. The end of many a long hot summer day for him finished with a swim back and forth across Glen Lake in Goffstown, NH. Most of all he enjoyed playing and following professional tennis.
Peter was predeceased by his father, Ernest Robert Sr.; a sister, Denise Robert; and a niece, Rose Robert.
Peter was part of a large extended family including his mother, Jeannine of Bedford, NH; Francoise Elise and her husband Michael Guidi of Back Bay, MA, Thomas and Judith Robert of Landaff, NH, Ernest and Mariane Robert of Deerfield, NH, Martin Robert of Manchester, NH , Anne and Andrew Baker of Stratham, NH, Arthur Robert and Kathy Branagan of Natick, MA, David and Kendra Robert of Manchester, NH, John and Dani Robert of Norwalk, CT, Joseph Robert of Manchester, NH, Chuck Robert of Tilton, NH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
To honor Peter's memory encourage you to contribute to the (Manchester) Central Pride Foundation, 535 Beech St., Manchester, NH, 03104. This is a non-profit organization dedicated to fund enrichment programs to enhance the educational experience of students at Central High School. (www.centralpridefoundation.org). To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.