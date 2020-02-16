Peter John Stillman, 59, of Northwood, NH died Tuesday February 11, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on July 29, 1960 in Manchester to Donald E. Stillman and Penelope J. (Casteris) Stillman. He shared 38 years of marriage with his wife, Muriel (Lemire) Stillman.
Peter loved to cook and was a chef at multiple country clubs in New Hampshire, and later in his career he worked for Hannaford. He loved hosting dinner parties during the holiday season. He was an avid reader and a Boston Red Sox Fan. Above all else, Peter was a good man who truly enjoyed life, and cherished time spent going on adventures with his wife. Peter will be dearly missed.
Peter is survived by his wife of 38 years, Muriel of Northwood, NH; his mother, Penelope of Manchester, NH; his brother, Wake of Bedford, NH; his sister, Linda of New York City; his nephew, Jon of Canada; and his best friend, Jeff Davis. Peter was predeceased by his father, Donald and his brother, Ken.
Services will be Saturday, February 22 at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Family and friends are invited to gather from 1pm-3pm. A memorial service will be held at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter https://www.manchesteranimalshelter.org
To view Peter's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020