HAINES CITY, Fla. - Peter J. Kiskinis, 78, formerly of Manchester, N.H., died Feb. 27, 2019, with family by his side after a period of declining health.



The only son of the late John and Vasiliki (Cheemplikas) Kiskinis, he was born on July 23, 1940 in Nashua, N.H. He grew up in Manchester, N.H., and was educated in the local school system.



After serving as a member of the U.S. Army, he married Annette L. Gagne in June of 1964 and together they raised 3 children during their 55-year marriage. Peter worked at Jewell Electronics until 1982 and was an active member at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.



During his life, he enjoyed family trips, time with friends and summers in West Kennebunk, Maine. Peter was an active participant in raising his children, assisting various family members and treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren. The last 15 years were spent in Florida enjoying a retired lifestyle.



Peter was very much loved and leaves behind his wife, Annette; his son Michael Kiskinis and wife Barbara of Rye, N.H.; his daughter Kristina and her husband Clayton Gile of Manchester, N.H.; and his son John Kiskinis of Haines City, Fla. He will be greatly missed by his 6 grandchildren: Karlene Kiskinis and her fiance Ryan Leblond of Litchfield, N.H.; Jonathan Kiskinis of Hampton, N.H.; Alexandria Kiskinis of Haines City, Fla.; Joshua Kiskinis of Auburn, N.H.; Paige and Caylin Gile of Manchester, N.H.; and other extended family members.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Cremation Services of Mid-Florida, Davenport, Fla., is assisting the family with arrangements.





