Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH Funeral service 9:00 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 172 King Street Boscawen , NH Obituary

CONCORD - Peter L. Batula, 82, of Concord, NH passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2019, at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord, NH, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Harrisburg, PA on April 27, 1937, to the late Stojan and Mildred Batula.



From a very humble beginning in rural Pennsylvania, Peter was able to rise up and become a senior leader at the H.J. Heinz Company, a proud member of the New England Patriots advisory board for over 10 years, and a State Representative and committee Chairman at the State House in Concord representing Merrimack, NH for 14 years after retirement.



Although a very distinguished, proud and active member of his community, Peter's first love, passion and trait was his amazing devotion and love for his family and his commitment to his faith, his church and God. Peter was a true inspiration to all that were lucky enough to get to know him.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years Janice Batula; son Jeffrey Batula (Alyssa); daughters Carrie Morris and Jennifer Collins (Robert); and his sister, Maryann Otto. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Derek Batula (Lauren), David Batula (Holly), Amanda Lacroix (Zachary), Shannen Batula, Madeline Collins, Audrey Collins, and Robert Collins; as well as 5 precious great-grandchildren and a 6th due in December. He was predeceased by his brothers Dushan, Nicholas, Stephen, and George, his sister, Ann, and his son-in-law, Thomas Morris.



SERVICES: Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King St. Boscawen, NH. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 9 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CRVNA Hospice, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. To view an online memorial, to leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to



