LEE - Peter Macdonald, 67, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019, in his home with his family by his side from military service-related disabilities and metastatic esophageal cancer.
Despite a period of failing health, Peter maintained a positive attitude throughout and reminded everyone of how grateful he was to be spending time with his family.
Born June 15, 1952, in Lynn, Mass., he was the son of Phyllis (LeBlanc) and Donald Macdonald. He spent most of his childhood in Alton and resided in Lee for 34 years.
Peter served and retired honorably as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a steadfast advocate for veterans benefits and well-being. Throughout his life, Peter spent a notable amount of time volunteering. Most recently, he was providing housing to homeless veterans at the Veteran Resort Chapel in Lee. In addition to his strong dedication to supporting veterans, Peter was even more dedicated to his beloved family. His pride and joy was spending time with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and smart, beautiful grandchildren.
Family members include his wife of 38 years, Agnes; three daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Jared Ward of Brentwood, Tracy and Scott Ramsey of Barrington, and Lynne and Michael Guyre of Barrington; six grandchildren; his father; siblings; mother-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his twin brother, Paul; his mother, Phyllis; and father-in-law, Fernan.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road, Lee.
A graveside service with military honors is planned for Friday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rolling Thunder New Hampshire, Chapter One.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 1, 2019