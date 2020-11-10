Peter Michael Dionne, 47, of Litchfield, NH passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2020. Born in Nashua on October 15, 1973, he was a son of Roland and Elaine (Swabowicz) Dionne. He shared over five years of marriage with Susan (Dorsey) Dionne.
Peter was raised in Hudson and was a 1991 graduate of Alvirne High School. After graduation, he worked for several years at Continental Paving before deciding to enroll in trade school and become an electrician. He worked as an electrician for TJ Malley for many years, Elliott Custom Homes/ Mount Coolidge Construction for 10 years, and most recently was the building inspector for the Town of Litchfield.
Peter was a kindhearted person with an adventurous spirit. He loved to travel and always had his next trip planned out months in advance; his wanderlust took him all over the country and to the Caribbean Islands. A self-proclaimed "foodie", Peter loved to check out the local cuisine during his travels and was an excellent home chef who took pride in cooking for family and friends. He was also an automobile enthusiast who enjoyed researching what his next vehicle would be.
Peter is survived by his wife, Susan Dionne of Litchfield; his mother, Elaine Dionne of Hudson; his brothers, Daniel Dionne and his wife Janet of Hudson, Steven Dionne and his wife Suzanne of Litchfield, and Jason Dionne and his significant other Karla Benjamin of Nashua; his two beloved dogs, Toula and Tucker; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Peter's visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11th from 3PM-7PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Dale Hollow (animal rescue) www. pawsofdalehollow.org
To view Peter's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net