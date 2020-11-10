1/1
Peter Michael Dionne
1973 - 2020
Peter Michael Dionne, 47, of Litchfield, NH passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2020. Born in Nashua on October 15, 1973, he was a son of Roland and Elaine (Swabowicz) Dionne. He shared over five years of marriage with Susan (Dorsey) Dionne.

Peter was raised in Hudson and was a 1991 graduate of Alvirne High School. After graduation, he worked for several years at Continental Paving before deciding to enroll in trade school and become an electrician. He worked as an electrician for TJ Malley for many years, Elliott Custom Homes/ Mount Coolidge Construction for 10 years, and most recently was the building inspector for the Town of Litchfield.

Peter was a kindhearted person with an adventurous spirit. He loved to travel and always had his next trip planned out months in advance; his wanderlust took him all over the country and to the Caribbean Islands. A self-proclaimed "foodie", Peter loved to check out the local cuisine during his travels and was an excellent home chef who took pride in cooking for family and friends. He was also an automobile enthusiast who enjoyed researching what his next vehicle would be.

Peter is survived by his wife, Susan Dionne of Litchfield; his mother, Elaine Dionne of Hudson; his brothers, Daniel Dionne and his wife Janet of Hudson, Steven Dionne and his wife Suzanne of Litchfield, and Jason Dionne and his significant other Karla Benjamin of Nashua; his two beloved dogs, Toula and Tucker; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Peter's visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11th from 3PM-7PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PAWS of Dale Hollow (animal rescue) www. pawsofdalehollow.org

To view Peter's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
November 9, 2020
Our hearts are heavy for the loss of Peter. We are so sorry. You are thought of often. Sending warmth & comfort to you all. May the wonderful memories of Peter carry you through until we all see him again. With Deepest Sympathy
Ed & Bev, Carole, Donna & Melissa, Angela & Charlie
Family Friend
November 9, 2020
Susan, I am so sorry for the loss of your husband. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Renee Clark
Coworker
November 9, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Dionne family. Peter will always be with you through the wonderful memories you share. He was such a nice person.
Judy Duhamel
Friend
November 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, Thinking of all of you with special thoughts, Ed Val Dan And Dustin Small
The Small
Friend
November 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Dionne family, may his memory be eternal.
Cynthia Files
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
Rest well my friend
David Porter
Friend
November 7, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with your wife, family & friends. I'm still in shock. I will cherish all our childhood memories. RIP Peter you were one of a kind
Selyn Sanville
Family Friend
