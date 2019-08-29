|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:45 AM
MANCHESTER - Peter P. Predaris, 78, of Manchester, died Aug. 25, 2019, in his residence after a lengthy illness.
Born in Bangor, Maine, he was the son of Paul and Mary (Servetis) Predaris. Raised in Bangor, he was educated in the local system and graduated from Bangor High School. In addition, he earned a bachelor of arts degree from Husson College.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Peter worked many years as an accountant for the Concord Group Insurance Co.
He was a member and past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge. Peter was an avid sports fan and could always be heard cheering the loudest for all the New England sports teams. He loved making friendly wagers with his sports partner Andy but his money was always on the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics or Boston Bruins.
Peter was also a lover of country music and will never forget his trip to Nashville, Tenn., especially visiting Graceland. In his eyes, Elvis Presley truly was "The King".
He will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, son, brother and friend.
Peter was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Predaris, in 2018; his daughters, Kandace Laliberte and Cynthia Veilleux; and his sister, Kalliope Montgomery.
Family members include his daughters, Kalliope Predaris of Manchester, and Karen Tousignant and her husband Dave of Northwood; his son, Jimmy Laliberte and his wife Donna of Bedford; nine grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Jack Montgomery; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester. The Trisagion service will be held at 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 111 Island Pond Road, Manchester. Burial with military honors will follow in Holbrook Cemetery in Candia at 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 20 Warren St., Suite 4, Concord, N.H. 03301.
Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 29, 2019
