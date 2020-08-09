My deepest sympathy to the entire Hanson family. Bobby Skinner, my dear deceased husband, was a great friend of Peter's. I have such fond memories of spending time at Norwich with them and later in our early family years with Peter and Louise and our children all together skiing in NH. Hoping that your wonderful memories will comfort you during this difficult time. Love and prayers, Mary Skinner Weiss

Mary (Skinner) Weiss

Friend