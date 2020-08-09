Peter Paul Hanson, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Veteran peacefully passed away on August 4, 2020 at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, New Hampshire. Prior to entering hospice care, he resided at the New Hampshire Veterans Home - Life Enhancement Neighborhood Memory Care Unit in Tilton. Peter was born in Webster, Massachusetts on April 29, 1940. He was adopted and raised by Herbert and Florence Hanson in Worcester, MA. He attended South High School, where he captained the hockey team his Junior and Seniors years and spent his summers as a lifeguard on Coes Pond. He attended Norwich University in Vermont where he was a star hockey player and graduated in 1963 as a US Army commissioned officer. Peter served his country with two tours of Vietnam as a Captain with the Screaming Eagles: 101st Airborne Division and took part in the Tet Offensive. Upon returning stateside, Peter continued his military career as the ROTC Recruiting Officer at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he also obtained his Master Degree in Education - Secondary Education Guidance Counseling. He was instrumental in starting the hockey program at IUP and served as Head Coach of the Men's Hockey team for three years. He later worked in Admissions at Pennsylvania State University-New Kensington campus and as a high school guidance counselor at Franklin High School (NH), Brunswick High School (ME) where he also coached his sons' hockey team, and Portland High School (ME). He retired in 2002. Throughout his life, Peter was an avid outdoor enthusiast and taught his children to skate on neighborhood ponds, ski on the local hills, run in 5k and 10k road races and hike in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. He enjoyed camping throughout his life and spent the summer months of the 1970s on Cape Cod near Nauset and Coast Guard Beaches. These idyllic summers of swimming, epic sandcastles, and Fluffernutter sandwiches washed down with Orange Kool-Aid remain a fond memory for his children. Aside from the family fun, Peter completed the Boston Marathon and walked a long portion of the Appalachian Trail in 2003 but was waylaid with an injury before completing it. Peter enjoyed movies, plays, music and traveling with his dearest companion and best friend, Jan, when they weren't at home in Penacook, NH or wintering in Bradenton, FL and Myrtle Beach, NC. He is survived by Jan English, by his children, Michelle Supry, Melissa Holden, Eric, and Peter (Heidi), the mother of his children, Louise Gaw (David Leader), his grandchildren, Kate Hartwig (Colin), Sarah, Elisabeth, Cole, Asia Grace, Macie, Luke, Benaiah, and Jacob and his great-granddaughter, Rowan. He is also survived by Jan's daughter, Karen Cantara (Chris) and grandsons, Andrew, who was so very helpful with Peter's care, and Jayme. His birth brother, Kevin Maloney of Worcester, whom he was separated from in childhood through their adoptions, survives, along with Kevin's family. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest sharing a memory on the memorial page or donating to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. A graveside service will be held on August 13th at 11 am at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen NH. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium are assisting the family with Peter's arrangements.