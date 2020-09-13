Peter Steckowych, 89, of Goffstown, died peacefully on September 2, 2020 after a period of declining health. He was born in Manchester on November 24, 1930 to Yakem and Marya (Wovkanich) Steckowych.
He graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1949, and was a long time member of the class of 1949 Reunion Committee.
Peter was a "Golden Anselmian" with a BA in Fine Arts from St. Anselm College. He attended New England School of Art in Boston, The Institute of Art and the Sharon Art Center. He taught painting classes at the Little Green Schoolhouse in Bedford, NH, mentoring many young artists.
Peter was a United States Marine, serving in Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was an instructor at the rifle range at Camp Lejeune, NC.
Peter worked for 37 years at Raytheon in Andover, MA as the Director of Graphic Arts and Photography. He was an accomplished artist illustrator. He was a member of the Raytheon Retirees Association.
Peter was past Master of the Lafayette-Bible Lodge #37 of Goffstown, past Deputy Grand Master of the Second Masonic District and a Chevalier of the Order of DeMolay. He was awarded the Major General John Sullivan Medal for meritorious service to the Lodge. He also played the bagpipes with the Bektash Shrine Highlanders. He was also a member of the Masonic Scottish Rite, 33rd Degree.
Peter's extensive art works included use of many mediums, oil, water color, acrylics, charcoal, and pen and ink. He designed and colored hundreds of elaborate Ukrainian Easter eggs called "Pysanky" that family members proudly display during the holiday. He took great joy creating these eggs with his sister, Katheryn. He also created pottery and fine silver jewelry. He and his daughter, Lin, sold items at the annual NH Craftsman's fair. After his retirement from Raytheon, he opened his private art studio at his home called "Copperwych Studio". He assisted his grandchildren with many school projects in that hallowed space.
He was a member of the Marblehead Caricature Group and the NE Carvers. He hand carved and painted numerous wood house signs, caricatures, holiday ornaments, and brooches for family and friends.
If you knew Pete, you were aware of his love of food. He enjoyed trips with family to State Fairs, sampling the many food choices. He always had to seek out the Vermont Cheese stand at the Hopkinton and Deerfield Fairs. He relished in all the holiday meals with his family and summertime gatherings at the pool. Quite often when you saw Pete, you could see remnants of his earlier meals on his shirt. Whenever he had a cocktail, he would toast "Nostrovia", which means To Your Health. Pete attended many of his grandchildren's sporting events even though he could NEVER grasp the rules and concept for any of them. He adored his family, and had a phenomenal sense of humor and infectious laugh. He always made everyone feel welcome and they felt a profound sense of fellowship and friendship that continued throughout his life.
Peter is pre-deceased by his parents, his sisters Anne Soucy and Katherine Gagnon, his brother, Paul, his daughter, Lin Steckowych, and his nephew, Gary Steckowych.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Therese Pellerin Steckowych, his daughter, Dr. Jayde Steckowych, M.D. and her husband, Marty Schenker, his sons, Judge Kerry Steckowych, Esquire and his wife, Leila, Dr. Lee Steckowych, M.D. and his wife, Jane MacDonald Steckowych, and Brent Steckowych, his sisters-in-law, Carmelle Cecilia, Esquire and Joan Steckowych. Peter's grandchildren are Perry, Ian and Taylor Clarkson, Anne, Peter and Derek Steckowych, as well as several nieces and nephews.
His family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of the Bel Air Nursing Home for their tender and compassionate care of Peter over past eleven months. In addition, we would like to thank his Masonic brethren, William Rumph, Ed Degoosh, Daniel Hotchkiss, Tom Brison and Jim Turbyne as well Dena Brown, and his buddies Barry and John at Goffstown Ace Hardware for their loyal friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals
, or the Wounded Warrior Project
. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Lafayette Bible Lodge #37. A military memorial service will be held at the NH Veteran's Cemetery for Peter, his brother Paul and nephew Gary on October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. SEMPER FI! For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com