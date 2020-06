Peter Straw Kidd, born in Springfield, Illinois and raised in Manchester, NH, died in Amarillo, Texas on June 12 , 2020. Peter is survived by by his life partner, Linda Stone, and Linda's three children whom Peter loved as his own; Philip, Stacy , and Sarah. Peter is also survived by sons Alexander and Matthew, daughters Sophia and Ella; and sister, Martha.



