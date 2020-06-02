Dr. Peter V. Sampo, 89, of Warner, a dedicated educator and advocate of liberal arts education, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Concord Hospital.
He was born in New Derry, PA on January 25, 1931, the son of Peter and Aurelia Sampo. He was a four-year veteran of the United States Navy, achieving the rank of First Class Petty Officer. He was a graduate of St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA and received a master's degree and Ph.D. in Political Science from Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. Dr. Sampo was a founder and President of Thomas More College of Liberal Arts in Merrimack where he taught for 31 years. He then returned to Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts in Warner, which he had helped found in 1973. He was named President Emeritus and continued to teach up until his passing. He had also taught at St. Anselm College, where he founded the Department of Political Science. As a scholar, Dr. Sampo published on education, on the crises in contemporary culture, on St. Thomas More, and Machiavelli. His scholarly interests were religion and politics, the American Founding, international relations, political theory, and liberal education's continuity and relevance. He was the recipient of many awards, including the Governor's Council of New Hampshire Award, the New England Board of Higher Education Award, the Russel Kirk Paideia Prize presented by CiRCE, and the Notre Dame Exemplary Alumnus Award. He gave speeches across the country on the topic of Catholic higher education.
Dr. Sampo's family members include his wife, Mary Mumbach Sampo; four sons, Peter Sampo and his wife Kristin of FL, Michael Sampo and his wife Nancy of Bow, Vincent Sampo and his wife Elizabeth of Canterbury, and David Sampo and his wife Lenka of Bedford; two daughters, Rosanne MacBrien and her husband Andrew of Merrimack, and Theresa Fontanella and her husband Michael of Littleton, MA. He was also loved as "Pap" by his 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and took great pleasure spending time with them at their summer home in Northport, ME.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Lenora (DeGrandis) Sampo in 1993.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Our Lady, Queen of Apostles Chapel, followed by internment with military honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.