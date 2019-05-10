MANCHESTER - Philias J. Lapalme, 89, died May 8, 2019, in Community Hospice House after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, on April 5, 1930.
Before retiring, he worked for Mt. Calvary Cemetery and Ste. Marie Church.
He was a lifelong parishioner and altar server at Ste. Marie Church.
Family members include his wife of 58 years, Theresa (Gregoire) Lapalme of Manchester; a son, Richard E. Lapalme and his wife Amy, both of Manchester; a daughter, Lisa Morris and her husband Scott of Litchfield, seven grandchildren, Heather, Madelyn, Yvette, Isabella, Ashley, Koty, Kacie; and four great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Kaedence, Halo-Rae, and Rhylinn.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. from Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
