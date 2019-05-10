Philias J. Lapalme (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH
03103
(603)-625-6436
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ste. Marie Church
378 Notre Dame Ave
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Philias J. Lapalme, 89, died May 8, 2019, in Community Hospice House after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, on April 5, 1930.

Before retiring, he worked for Mt. Calvary Cemetery and Ste. Marie Church.

He was a lifelong parishioner and altar server at Ste. Marie Church.

Family members include his wife of 58 years, Theresa (Gregoire) Lapalme of Manchester; a son, Richard E. Lapalme and his wife Amy, both of Manchester; a daughter, Lisa Morris and her husband Scott of Litchfield, seven grandchildren, Heather, Madelyn, Yvette, Isabella, Ashley, Koty, Kacie; and four great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Kaedence, Halo-Rae, and Rhylinn.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. from Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

For more information and online guest book, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2019
