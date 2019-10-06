Philip A. Veitch, 63, passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on October 1, 2019.



He was born on July 3, 1956, in Edinburgh Scotland. He was predeceased by his parents Andy and Tessie Veitch. Phil is survives by his loving wife Cicel Veitch, his daughters Laura Gobis, Heather Veitch, a stepson Kyle Gocotano, his brother Don Veitch and his wife Heather L. Veitch as well as several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Phil was a "Badass" welder by trade. He enjoyed golfing and claimed to have had at least one hole-in-one and always after loved enjoying the "19th" hole. He was a devoted Eagles fan and was lucky enough to have witnessed them win a Super Bowl. He also cherished his time he spent traveling with his wife and making friends wherever he went by impressing them with his dancing and karaoke skills. Thanks for the laughs Phil. He will be dearly missed.



SERVICES: Services will be held at Roberge Funeral Home, 298 High Street, Somersworth, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a church service announced by family at a later date.

