MANCHESTER - Philip G. Plentzas, 87, of Manchester, died Dec. 16, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Sept. 18, 1932, he was the son of George and Chrisoula (Ntoula) Plentzas. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Philip graduated from Manchester High School Central, RCA Institute, N.Y., and New England Linotype, Boston, Mass.



During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Howe Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Regiment, 1st Marine Division. Philip was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon and many other decorations.



In his early years, he worked for the Meriden Record Journal, Concord Monitor and the Lowell Sun. Before retiring, he was a linotype operator for the Union Leader Corp. for many years.



Devoted to his faith, Philip was a longtime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral where he was a member of NOA Club.



He was also a member of Henry J. Sweeney Post 2, The American Legion; and the International Typographical Union.



Dedicated to youth sports, Philip coached Manchester South Little League Baseball and Manchester Babe Ruth League for 26 years. He founded the St. George Greek Orthodox Basketball League and co-founded the boys' 4th grade CYO basketball league. He was proud of his children's and grandchildren's athletic achievements.



Philip was an avid golfer and a member of Derryfield Country Club. He enjoyed bowling with the NOA Club. He was a fan of college basketball and football. Philip enjoyed vacationing with Sofia in Florida and Las Vegas.



He lived a "top-shelf" life and will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing this remarkable man.



The family would like to thank the staff at Veteran Affairs Medical Center for many years of excellent care.



May his Memory be Eternal.



Family members include his loving wife of 60 years, Sofia (Lillios) Plentzas; three sons, Marc Plentzas and his wife, Vicki, Greg Plentzas and his wife, Beth, and John and his partner Saundra; five grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Nicholas, Amalia, and Alexis; a sister, Georgia Saitas; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by three brothers, Christos, Joseph and Spiros; and three sisters, Vasiliki Matses, Helen Jabyac and Sophia Plentzas.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home.



Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral Basketball League, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



