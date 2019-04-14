Philip J. Fontaine, Sr. 81, of Bedford, died March 28, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Claremont, on April 27, 1937, he was the son of the late Elzear and Lena (Zerba) Fontaine.
Philip was a graduate of Stevens High School, Claremont, and earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Bentley University. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged at the rank of Airman 2nd Class in 1958.
Philip enjoyed hunting, darts and most of all, family. He spent time as an IRS Tax volunteer at The Salvation Army for many years. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Family includes his wife of 55 years, Joan E. (Hussey) Fontaine of Bedford; one daughter, Kristina Stefanski and fiance Patrick Dwyer of Narragansett, RI; two sons, Philip Fontaine, Jr. and fiance Jennifer Christian of Manchester, and Bruce Fontaine and life partner, Mark Plourde of Antrim, NH; three grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one sister, Kathi Whittaker and husband James of Seattle, WA; and one brother, Noel Fontaine of CA. He was predeceased by one sister, Jacki Smith in 1984.
SERVICES: A Service of Remembrance, followed by military honors, will take place 11:00 am on Saturday, April 20th at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St, Manchester. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip's memory may be made to: The Salvation Army, 121 Cedar Street, Manchester, NH 03101. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2019