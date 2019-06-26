BRISTOL - Philip M. Coolberth, 82, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, in Lakes Region General Hospital with his family by his side.
In 1956, he graduated from Watertown High School in Massachusetts.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country from 1956 to 1960.
Philip then moved to Wilmington, Mass., where he resided from 1962 to 1994, before moving to Bristol in 1994.
Starting in the 1970s Philip was a proud member of the Wilmington Minutemen for the next 10 years.
He worked for Polaroid for 30 years until his well-deserved retirement.
Philip enjoyed following his beloved Boston sporting teams, mainly the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.
He was predeceased by his lovely wife of 49 years, Nancy Edith (Surette) Coolberth.
Family members include his son, Douglas Coolberth and wife Laura, of Hill; his daughter, Tara Lafrance and husband Stephen, of Derry; his grandchildren, Kerry Bouvier of Bristol, and Devin Coolberth of Hill; his great-granddaughter, Shawna Sky Bouvier of Bristol; and his sisters, Kathleen Betts of Wilmington, Mass., and Sheila Hays of Riverside, Calif.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, June 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
Interment will take place Monday, July 1, at 12:30 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019