Obituary
Philip R. Bonnin, 85, of Bedford, passed away on October 13, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Manchester on April 21, 1934, the son of the late Arthur and Charlotte (Champoux) Bonnin. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and flew supply missions during the Vietnam War. For 37 years, he worked for the NH Air National Guard at Grenier Field and later at Pease A.F. Base as a flight engineer on the C-130, C-97 and the C-124, and later the chief of maintenance on the KC-135 refueling jet, achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, CMSgt. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed drawing and was passionate about weight lifting and named Mr. New Hampshire from 1954 to 1956. After Phil retired, he and his wife loved to share time together with their family building memories at Hampton beach, sailing together on Treasure Island in Maine as well as traveling for years in their motor home, eventually wintering in Florida. They enjoyed endless sunsets together. He loved to putter with things as he could fix anything and was a master of all trades. Phil will always be remembered as a gentleman with a kind heart and desire to serve others. He lived a life of sacrifice, service, bravery, loyalty, courage, faith, and love. He left a beautiful legacy to his family that will be treasured forever. He was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford.

Family members include his wife of 61 years, Evelyn (Tousignant) Bonnin; three daughters, Linda Antonucci and her husband Scott of Manchester, Cheryl Vratsenes and her husband John of Manchester, and Diane Slyman and her husband George of New Ipswich; eight grandchildren, Jillian, Bethany, Joshua, Julie, Nicholas, Aaron, Joey, and Stephen; a sister, Janet Ireland of TX; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Grady and his brother, Kenneth Bonnin.

A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday November 3rd from 2 to 4 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday November 4th at 11:00 AM in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford. A graveside committal service with military honors will follow at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
