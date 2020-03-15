Philip Russell Dwyer, 88, longtime resident of Merrimack passed away on Thursday, March 12th, 2020. Born in Nashua, NH on December 15th, 1931 to Walter H. and Helen F. (Gerety) Dwyer.
Along with his parents, Philip Russell was pre-deceased by his son Timothy E. Dwyer, two brothers, Walter and Robert Dwyer, and two sisters, Betty Nevins and Lucille Blanchard.
Phil will be forever remembered and missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Jane (Bastille) Dwyer; a son, Philip M. Dwyer (California) and his wife Catherine Carter-Dwyer, with their two children, Michael and Kelleen (grandchildren); a daughter, Crystal Dwyer of Merrimack; as well as his two brothers, John and Richard Dwyer; along with many nieces, nephews, in-laws. and friends.
Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Tuesday, March 17th from 5 - 8 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 13 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Wednesday, March 18th at 9:30 AM.
Burial follows across the street at the Last Rest Cemetery.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers charitable contributions in Phil's memory be made to s. and/or Waldorf School of the Peninsula .
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2020