Phyllis A. Barry (1932 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to Jeff and Cindy. Phyllis was a very nice..."
    - Elaine Mansfield
Obituary
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Phyllis A. Barry, 87, of Rocky Mount, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Goldsboro.

Born in Framingham, Mass., on Feb. 17, 1932, she was the daughter of Edward and Josephine (Laquadara) Barry.

During the Korean War, she served in the U.S. Army.

Phyllis worked more than 20 years for General Electric Co.

Family members include nieces, nephews and a close friend, Jacqueline Vigeant of Nashua, N.H.

SERVICES: There are no calling hours.

A committal service is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 9, 2019
