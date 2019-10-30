Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Phyllis A. Burkush, 93, of Manchester, NH, died October 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health.



Born in West Lebanon, NH, on December 17, 1925, she was the daughter of Ernest and Verna (Preston) Hopkins. She resided in the Queen City most of her life.



She graduated from Newfound High School, Bristol, NH, Class of 1942. She earned an associate degree from the Thompson School of Business at the University of New Hampshire.



Until her retirement, she was an administrative assistant at New England Telephone Company for 38 years.



She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Cedars Melkite Church.



Phyllis will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She deeply loved life and her family. Those who knew her will never forget her warmth and kindness. For many years, Phyllis volunteered her time and talents at Catholic Medical Center and the Palace Theatre. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, skiing and horses. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



She was married 29 years to Wilfred Burkush, who died in 1986. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Gene Burkush; and a companion, George Bouchard.



Family members include two sons, John C. Burkush and his wife, Lois, and James Burkush and his wife, Anne, all of Manchester; five grandchildren, Katie, Kendall, with whom she had a very special bond, Thomas "T. J.", Michael, and Arthur; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Cora.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, November 1, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH.



A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m.



Burial will take place in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, NH.



Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102.



For more information, please visit:



