Phyllis E. Bolduc (Burleigh) sadly passed away November 12, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on July 31, 1925 in Fremont, NH to Jesse and Mabel (Holmes) Burleigh. Six sisters and three brothers followed.
Phyllis was raised in and attended school in Fremont. She married the love of her life Joseph G. Bolduc, Sr. and was married 68 years before the passing of Joseph in 2011.
Phyllis (Teet) spent her life raising and caring for her nine children. The neighborhood children would flock to Bolduc's home to play. Phyllis drove school bus in Fremont for 27 years accident free, a record that Teet was very proud of.
Most of Phyllis' children, 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren have remained in the area. The family is so large it received its own recognition in an expansive history of the Town of Fremont published in 2004.
Phyllis was a member of the Fremont Methodist Church and Fremont Grange. She was a 50 year member of the Deerfield Fair Association. Phyllis enjoyed playing cards with family members on a daily basis. Scratch tickets were always a welcomed gift for her birthday and Christmas and she was very lucky at it too. She loved to sing country music, sing in the church choir, sing karaoke, and play her piano and guitar. Phyllis was known for having a green thumb when it came to her flowers and gardening. She and Joe enjoyed going to Camp in Upton, Maine and having the kids stop by for a homemade dinner made with her famous mashed potatoes.
Phyllis is survived by her six children of Fremont, Jesse Bolduc, Peter Bolduc and his wife Dianne, daughter-in-law, Patricia Bolduc, John Bolduc and his wife, Sheryl, Veronica (Sissa) Pitkin and her husband Kenneth, Robert Bolduc and his companion Robin Hoffman of Pittsfield, Charles Bolduc and Carlene (Charlie) of Fremont.
Phyllis is survived by her siblings Sally Richard and her husband Harry Richard, Sr. of Raymond, and Richard Burleigh and his companion Kathy Spedding of Brentwood, NH.
Phyllis is predeceased by her husband Joseph G. Bolduc, Sr., sons Joseph G. Bolduc, Jr., Ted Bolduc and daughter-in-law Meredith Bolduc, daughter, Joan Bolduc. Seven siblings, Blanche Bernier, Shirley Letourneau, Florence Hall, Elizabeth (Betty) Bolduc, Barbara Robinson, William Burleigh and Robert Burleigh.
There are no public calling hours.
A public graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Village Cemetery, Fremont, NH. Masks and social distancing are required.
Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made in her memory to either the Fremont Garden Club, 7 Jackie Bernier Dr., Fremont, NH 03044 or the Fremont Methodist Church, 408 Main St., Fremont, NH 03044.
