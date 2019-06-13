LITCHFIELD - Phyllis E. (Clang) Provencher, 76, passed away on June 6, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.
Born on Jan. 30, 1943, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Joseph Clang and Hope Elaine (Richards) Clang.
Raised in Manchester, she resided in Litchfield.
On Feb. 4, 1961, she married Richard "Dick" Provencher Sr. They had met at Manchester Motor Drome when Phyllis was 15. Richard later owned and operated Dick's Trucking with Phyllis and his son Richie.
The highlights of her life were her grandchildren, her children's hobbies such as four-wheeling and showing horses, and later on her great-granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Provencher Sr., and son, Richard Provencher Jr.
Family members include her daughter and fiance, April Provencher and Michael Sangiorgio, daughter and son-in-law, Lesley and Will Truax; two grandchildren, Skyler Truax, and Dylan Truax and his wife, Nichole; a great-granddaughter, Kensington Truax; and other extended relatives.
.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 13, 2019