Phyllis (Carey) Garnett, 76, of Mont Vernon passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua.



She was born in Boston, Mass., daughter of Phillip and Ruth Carey. At the age of two, Phyllis and her family moved to Mont Vernon, N.H., where she lived for the rest of her life. She was educated in the Milford School System and graduated Milford High School in 1962, which was the first graduating class of the new high school.



After high school, Phyllis attended secretary school in Boston and worked as an operator for the towns of Milford and Greenville, N.H. She also worked for Sanders, Kenmore Stamp for many years and last worked at Label Art for 25 years prior to retiring.



Phyllis will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 57 years, Otis Garnett; children, Thomas Garnett of Maine, Gail Grassett of Brookline, N.H.; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.



SERVICES: There will be no calling hours or services, but a celebration of life will take place at a later time at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Phyllis' honor may be made to SHARE Outreach, 1 Columbus Ave Milford, NH 03055.

