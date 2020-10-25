1/1
Phyllis K. Hebert
1943 - 2020
Phyllis K. O'Keefe-Hebert of Hooksett, New Hampshire died unexpectedly, October 21, 2020 of medical complications.

Phyllis was born on September 1, 1943 in Manchester to the late Camille (Patrick) O'Keefe and Marie Violet (Dupuis). She was educated in the local schools.

Phyllis enjoyed going shopping, going out to dinner and had many talents including planting, making flower arrangements, baking and decorating cakes. She attended Hooksett Christian Church

Beside her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her first husband, Edmond Cadieux whom she shared 32 years with as well as her second husband, Pastor Leon Hebert with whom she shared 13 years of marriage, siblings Ronald O'Keefe, John O'Keefe, Robert O'Keefe and Constance Perry.

Phyllis leaves behind her children, Lisa Desmarais and her husband Dennis, Suzette Rai and her husband Buddi, Edmond Cadieux and his wife Jacquie, Kathleen Hebert and her husband Joseph, Cheryl Lesmerises and her husband Albert and Marlene Cadieux. She also leaves behind her stepchildren, Debbie Patterson and her husband Glen, Patrick Hebert and his wife Caroline and Joseph Hebert. Phyllis also has a large family of siblings; Joanne Jolin, Sue Channel, Darlene Ainsworth, Mary Lawrence, Phillip O'Keefe, Shirley Grenier, and Patrick O'Keefe, many grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will greatly miss her.

The family will have a private graveside service (due to COVID guidelines). In the spring the family will hold a memorial service for her and guests will then be able to join in the celebration. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
