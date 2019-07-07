Phyllis M. Greenwood, 81, of Hampstead, N.H., died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Newburyport, Mass., July 13, 1937, to Donald Sr. and Priscilla (Dionne) Dudley, and had a long and successful career as a Registered Radiology Technician with Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
Phyllis was a dedicated member of Hampstead Congregational Church where she sang in the choir and played the organ for a number of years. Phyllis was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Phyllis is survived by her brother, Donald Dudley and wife, Marilyn; her sons, Marc Greenwood and Dana Greenwood Sr. and wife, Cheryl; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank O. Greenwood and her son, Alan Greenwood.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend services Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. at Hampstead Congregational Church, 61 Main Street in Hampstead. Cemetery committal will follow immediately at Lakeview Cemetery, all are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to online at https://lovetotherescue.org/ways-to-give/.
