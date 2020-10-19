Phyllis Paige Downes, 93, passed away in Manchester, NH on October 15 following a brief illness. Born on December 14, 1926 in Manchester, NH she is the daughter of Charles and Nettie (Clarke) Paige. She grew up in Goffstown, NH and graduated from Lasell College in Newton, MA.
During her life Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family, involved in the Eastern Star, Garden Clubs in Suffield, CT and Farragut, TN as well as various Bridge clubs. Nana as she was known by many, lived in and traveled to many states. She was predeceased by her husband Nelson Downes and her son David.
She is survived by her son Dana Downes of Bedford, NH, her daughter Donna Rae Decatur and husband Craig of Underhill, VT. Three Grandsons Alex, David and Jack, a Granddaughter Meghan and a Great Grand Daughter Lillian.
The family wishes to thank the medical team at Catholic Medical Center for their extraordinary care and professionalism. Also, Nana spent the last 3 years at Bentley Commons in Bedford where she was warmly loved and cared for.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday October 22 from 4pm to 7pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to New England Heart Institute at Catholic Medical Center or the ALS Association of New England. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com