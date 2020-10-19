1/1
Phyllis Paige Downes
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Paige Downes, 93, passed away in Manchester, NH on October 15 following a brief illness. Born on December 14, 1926 in Manchester, NH she is the daughter of Charles and Nettie (Clarke) Paige. She grew up in Goffstown, NH and graduated from Lasell College in Newton, MA.

During her life Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family, involved in the Eastern Star, Garden Clubs in Suffield, CT and Farragut, TN as well as various Bridge clubs. Nana as she was known by many, lived in and traveled to many states. She was predeceased by her husband Nelson Downes and her son David.

She is survived by her son Dana Downes of Bedford, NH, her daughter Donna Rae Decatur and husband Craig of Underhill, VT. Three Grandsons Alex, David and Jack, a Granddaughter Meghan and a Great Grand Daughter Lillian.

The family wishes to thank the medical team at Catholic Medical Center for their extraordinary care and professionalism. Also, Nana spent the last 3 years at Bentley Commons in Bedford where she was warmly loved and cared for.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday October 22 from 4pm to 7pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to New England Heart Institute at Catholic Medical Center or the ALS Association of New England. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
French & Rising - Goffstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved