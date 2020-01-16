Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis (LaPierre) Richard. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Memorial service 2:00 PM Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 2238 Parade Rd. Laconia , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCHESTER - On Sabbath day, Dec. 28, 2019, Phyllis Ann (LaPierre) Richard, 89, passed away in her home with her daughter by her side.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 24, 1930, she was the daughter of Philipper and Eva LaPierre of Derry.



In 1952, she earned her teaching degree from the University of New Hampshire. She then went on to teach women's physical education in Rochester at Spaulding High School and then in Laconia, where she taught at Laconia High School and Laconia Junior High until 1969. She was known as Mrs. Cloutman and then Mrs. M. In 1970, Phyllis began working for Public Service of New Hampshire before retiring in the early 1990s.



Phyllis was an athlete who loved riding horses, downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, skating, golfing, swimming and going for long walks with her beloved dogs. She traveled the world and loved adventure. Her other passion was music. She could play the organ and piano and sang in the choir, was a Sweet Adeline and sang with the Pemigewasset Choral Society.



Music was a big part of her life but the most important thing to her was YeHoVaH (God), His son Yeshua (Jesus) and the Ruach Kodesh (Holy Spirit) and of course her family. Phyllis was "Born Again" in 1993 and was instrumental in her daughter's conversion in 1995!



She was predeceased by her husband, Normand "Bud" Richard.



Family members include her daughter, Susan Cloutman DeLemus; her son-in-law, Gerald "Jerry" DeLemus; and her little gray 19-year-old dog Schroeder.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia.



A graveside service will be held in Derry at a later date.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.



