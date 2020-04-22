Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Veronica Murray Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Veronica Murray Miller 92, passed away April 20, 2020, in Searsport where she resided for 26 years. She was well-loved to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She enjoyed knitting, oil painting, her German Shephard Piper, cooking and spending time with her family.



Phyllis was born to Frank Murray and Ida Belisle-Murray of Manchester, N.H., in 1928. She was the third child of five and the only girl. Phyllis graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1946. She was married to William Stuart Miller in 1949. She was a homemaker for most of her married life. Phyllis worked at Poultry Products for 16 years and retired to move to Maine in 1994.



Phyllis is survived by her brother Harold Murray and his wife Barbara; her daughter Maureen Gamble and spouse Harland Gamble; daughter Carla Marie Miller-Orestis; daughter Roxanne Chase and spouse Mike Chase; son Daren Miller and partner Darlene; son Stuart Miller and partner Roberta. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



A private burial will take place at her family cemetery in Searsport. A celebration of Phyllis's life will be scheduled for later in the year.

