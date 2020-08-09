1/1
Pierino "Peter" DiZio
1928 - 2020
Pierino "Peter" A. DiZio, 92, of Derry, crossed peacefully over the rainbow bridge on August 4, 2020 at Parkland Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Malden, MA on January 13, 1928, the son of Vincenzo and Evelina (Ferramousca) DiZio who had immigrated from Abruzzi Province in Italy. He worked for Sanders Associates in Nashua before becoming a police officer for the Town of Derry in 1970, retiring in 1990 after 20 years of dedicated service. He loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed traveling with his wife and dog in his RV. He also loved tinkering with anything that needed to be fixed and was always the first to offer a helping hand, lending a sympathetic ear, or giving sound and wise advice to anyone in need. His motto, belief, and reason for being a police officer was to Serve and Protect. He was loved and respected by many people, especially his children, as he touched the lives and hearts of many in his community and beyond. In addition to his parents, he was recently predeceased by a son, Peter J DiZio in July of this year.

Family members include his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Alice (Calvert) DiZio; three daughters, Kathleen DiZio of Derry, Evelyn Pardi of Saugus, MA, and Ann Falter and her husband Steven of Attleboro, MA; five grandchildren, Amanda, Brendan, Eric, Donna, and Melissa; his daughter in law, Shauna DiZio of Manchester; and several great grandchildren, extended family, and many friends.

A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St on Saturday August 15th from 4 to 7 PM with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 PM. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.


Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
