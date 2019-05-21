Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Polly M. (White) Phillips, 93, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019.



Born on April 10, 1926, in Nashua, she was the only child of Hazel L. (Spaulding) and Rolla T. White.



She grew up in Merrimack and was a descendant of Samuel L. Spaulding, one of the original settlers of the town. She had a lifelong fondness for her hometown and among her favorite memories were her elementary school days in a two-room schoolhouse.



She graduated in 1944 from Northfield Seminary, Northfield, Mass. (now Northfield Mount Herman) and in 1947 from Colby Junior College, New London (now Colby-Sawyer College).



Polly was employed by New England Telephone & Telegraph Co. in New Hampshire and Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. in Washington, D.C.



She was predeceased by her husband, James Phillips, whom she married in 1958. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage residing in Manchester, and a life centered around their home and raising their two daughters. Polly was a wonderful homemaker, loved tending her flower gardens, and enjoyed her travels to many locations in the United States, Canada and Europe.



Polly was recently recognized for her 60 years of membership at the First Congregational Church in Manchester. In later years, she resided in Auburn, Maine, and most recently in Dover.



Family members include her daughters and their husbands, Susan and Peter Bunker, and Laurie and Mark Ota; her grandchildren, Sarah Carter and her husband Benjamin, Jennifer Coffin and her husband David, Victoria Bunker and James Ota; and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Ellie, Sam and Noah, who brought her great delight in recent years.



.



SERVICES: There will be a private graveside service in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.



Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

DOVER - Polly M. (White) Phillips, 93, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019.Born on April 10, 1926, in Nashua, she was the only child of Hazel L. (Spaulding) and Rolla T. White.She grew up in Merrimack and was a descendant of Samuel L. Spaulding, one of the original settlers of the town. She had a lifelong fondness for her hometown and among her favorite memories were her elementary school days in a two-room schoolhouse.She graduated in 1944 from Northfield Seminary, Northfield, Mass. (now Northfield Mount Herman) and in 1947 from Colby Junior College, New London (now Colby-Sawyer College).Polly was employed by New England Telephone & Telegraph Co. in New Hampshire and Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. in Washington, D.C.She was predeceased by her husband, James Phillips, whom she married in 1958. They enjoyed 32 years of marriage residing in Manchester, and a life centered around their home and raising their two daughters. Polly was a wonderful homemaker, loved tending her flower gardens, and enjoyed her travels to many locations in the United States, Canada and Europe.Polly was recently recognized for her 60 years of membership at the First Congregational Church in Manchester. In later years, she resided in Auburn, Maine, and most recently in Dover.Family members include her daughters and their husbands, Susan and Peter Bunker, and Laurie and Mark Ota; her grandchildren, Sarah Carter and her husband Benjamin, Jennifer Coffin and her husband David, Victoria Bunker and James Ota; and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Ellie, Sam and Noah, who brought her great delight in recent years.SERVICES: There will be a private graveside service in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.Memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close