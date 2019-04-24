BEDFORD - Porfirio Mendoza, 87, passed away on April 20, 2019, in Ridgewood Nursing Home in Bedford where he resided.
Born in Bakersfield Calif., on Sept. 15, 1931, he was the son of Cesario and Martha (Castillo) Mendoza.
He attended elementary school in California then moved to Chihuahua, Mexico, where he met his wife Lucia Mendoza. Later, he moved to Manchester where he worked at Waumbec Mills, and other surrounding factories. He retired from Hermsdorf Plastics as a machine operator.
He enjoyed time with his family and friends, puzzles and playing with his Rubik's Cube.
He was the youngest of four children, predeceased by his siblings Maximino Mendoza, Miguel Mendoza and sister Virginia Barraza.
Family members include his wife of 52 years, Lucia Mendoza; his daughters Dolores Mendoza, Carolina Davidson and Maria Saunders; his son, Arthur Mendoza; his sons-in-law, Paul Davidson and Kenneth Saunders; a daughter-in-law Casey Lever; grandchildren, Angela Chauvette, Andrew Chauvette, Jessica Smith, Sophia Lever Mendoza, Tyler Lever and Landon Wilson; and his sister, Ana Maria Amezaga.
SERVICES: A graveside service is planned for Thursday, April 25, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
J.N. Boufford & Sons is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 24, 2019