Priscilla Ann DeVoid, 71, of Derry, NH, passed away Friday February 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was born in Derry, NH on August 21, 1947, a daughter of the late Oscar and Thelma (Clark) York. Priscilla loved camping, NASCAR, trips to Foxwoods and the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. She loved the color purple and enjoyed making other people happy. Above all else, family was the most important part of Priscilla's life.
She is survived by her beloved husband, David DeVoid, her four children, Kimberly Dimitroff and husband Jim Barker, Christine Stapleford and husband Scott, Rama Dimitroff and wife Kelly, and Pamela DeVoid and husband Brian Stickney; nine grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. The family asks that you wear purple in honor of Priscilla. Private graveside services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019