Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Priscilla Ann DeVoid, 71, of Derry, NH, passed away Friday February 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was born in Derry, NH on August 21, 1947, a daughter of the late Oscar and Thelma (Clark) York. Priscilla loved camping, NASCAR, trips to Foxwoods and the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. She loved the color purple and enjoyed making other people happy. Above all else, family was the most important part of Priscilla's life.



She is survived by her beloved husband, David DeVoid, her four children, Kimberly Dimitroff and husband Jim Barker, Christine Stapleford and husband Scott, Rama Dimitroff and wife Kelly, and Pamela DeVoid and husband Brian Stickney; nine grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. The family asks that you wear purple in honor of Priscilla. Private graveside services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

Priscilla Ann DeVoid, 71, of Derry, NH, passed away Friday February 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was born in Derry, NH on August 21, 1947, a daughter of the late Oscar and Thelma (Clark) York. Priscilla loved camping, NASCAR, trips to Foxwoods and the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. She loved the color purple and enjoyed making other people happy. Above all else, family was the most important part of Priscilla's life.She is survived by her beloved husband, David DeVoid, her four children, Kimberly Dimitroff and husband Jim Barker, Christine Stapleford and husband Scott, Rama Dimitroff and wife Kelly, and Pamela DeVoid and husband Brian Stickney; nine grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. The family asks that you wear purple in honor of Priscilla. Private graveside services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peabody Funeral Home

15 Birch Street

Derry , NH 03038

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close