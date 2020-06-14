Priscilla Ann Plumb, 91, of Manchester, NH, formerly of Citrus Hills, FL, and Pleasant Lake, Northwood, NH passed away on June 7. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Plumb.
Priscilla was born in Jamaica Plain, MA, on December 4, 1928. She was the daughter of Richard and Margaret (Wolkins) Kennedy. Priscilla grew up in Wollaston, MA, and attended North Quincy High School, and Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. She worked as a medical secretary in several practices throughout her career.
She first met her future husband, Robert, at age 14. They were reunited when he returned from service in WWII, and began their 61 year marriage while he was attending the University of Vermont. She followed Bob's career, relocating her family multiple times to New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York.
She started skiing in her teens, and passed the love of that sport on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In retirement, she took up golf, and together with Bob, passed the love of that game to her entire family. She enjoyed following the professional tours, even up to her last days. Priscilla was an animal lover, always had a pet and was a lifelong supporter of SPCA.
Some of Priscilla's most treasured times were during her many summers spent on Pleasant Lake with Bob, and their family. That legacy lives on, as each generation of their family continues to gather there.
Priscilla is predeceased by her sister, Betty Edwards. She is survived by her children: Carolyn Mcgillivray (William), Janice Poltak (Thomas), Kenneth Plumb (Lauren), her grandchildren: Nathan Mcgillivray, Dawn Rosa, Kelly McKennedy, Kristin Galvin, Kathryn Moughan, Corey Plumb, Colin Plumb, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her lifelong dear friend, Jean Golden of Squantum, MA.
Burial services will be private. In her memory, her family requests that you perform a random act of kindness, or make a contribution to The Pleasant Lake Preservation Association, PO Box 53, Deerfield, NH 03037. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.