Priscilla 'Tillie' Crompton, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at Wentworth Senior Living, after spending the day surrounded by family.



She was born August 3, 1929, in Keene, NH to Frederick and Mary Dorothy (McMahon) Tacy. She was raised in East Rindge. Her family moved to Portsmouth during WW2. She met her future husband, Robert Crompton, at Portsmouth High. She then moved back to Rindge, graduated from Conant HS, attended UNH, and married Bob in 1950.



They moved to Missouri where Bob was an Air Force pilot, and son Gef was born. They returned to Keene and began tandem education careers, where sons Greg, Matt, and daughter Jennifer were born. She completed her degree at KSC, taught Head Start, and elementary school in Keene, Pelham and Salem, retiring in 1987.



Tillie and Bob then set off on their boat down the Intracoastal Waterway to Palm Coast, FL where they built their beloved retirement home.



She enjoyed painting, crossword puzzles, gardening, sailing, traveling, and laughing with family and friends.



She was predeceased by devoted husband Bob (2011), and brother Frederick 'Bud' Tacy.



Tillie leaves a sister Suzanne Stetson (Jim) of Milford, sister-in-law Tina Tacy of TN, nieces, nephews and cousins.



She is lovingly remembered by son Geoffrey Crompton and wife Kathy of Newfields, their children Bridget and Nathaniel; son Gregory Crompton and wife Cindy of Dunbarton, their children Lea, Amy and Emily & wife Darcie; son Matthew Crompton and wife Maureen of Ponte Vedra, FL and their children Shauna & husband Ryan Meyer, and Kyle Crompton & wife Gabrielle; and daughter Jennifer and husband Bob Marchewka of Portsmouth and their children Haley and Brady; great-grandchildren Anne, Audrey and Raymond LaBelle, Norah Crompton-Despres, and Grayson Meyer.



A celebration of Tillie's life will be held in the summer.

