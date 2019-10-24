|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla E. Jowders.
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Second Congregational Church of Wilton
WILTON - Priscilla E. (Conti) Jowders, 89, longtime resident of Wilton, died on Oct. 22, 2019, in Ledgewood Bay, Milford, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Amherst on Oct. 18, 1930, she was the daughter of John T. Conti and Cora E. (Sangster) Conti. Priscilla was raised and educated in Milford, having graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1948.
Mrs. Jowders was employed by Indian Head National Bank, Wilton, for more than 15 years, having retired in 1990.
She enjoyed church activities, playing cards, board games, reading, and ice skating, and was an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska and Hawaii. Mrs. Jowders was an active member of Second Congregational Church of Wilton, where she served on committees and as the financial secretary. She was involved in the Wilton Youth Center and Salvation Army Christmas Store, and supported Wilton Open Cupboard.
She was a devoted wife and her greatest love was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and most especially babysitting her grandchildren and attending their sports games.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Allen "Rollie" Jowders of Milford; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Kevin Jean of Wilton, and Patricia and Steven Rafter of Milford; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Robin Jowders of Wilton; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Kelly Jean of Jaffrey, Jaclyn and Timothy Herlihy of Wilton, Sok Ly of Long Beach, Calif., Matt Jean of Raeford, N.C., Nicholas and Kalie Jowders of Billerica, Mass., Jillian and Patrick Brooks of Wilton, and Joshua and Jillian Rafter of Milford; five great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Grayson Parker of Wilton; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Underwood of Bedford; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are Oct. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. A memorial service is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg St., Wilton. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Congregational Church of Wilton, P.O. Box 246, 25 Gregg St., Wilton, NH 03086-0246 or Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|