MANCHESTER - Priscilla E. Roy, 76, of Manchester, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, in Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough.
Born in Manchester on Jan. 30, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Rose (Gagne) Michaud.
She was educated in the Manchester school system.
Before retiring, Priscilla worked as a computer programmer for Liberty Mutual Insurance.
Priscilla loved quilting and was affiliated with the Amoskeag Quilters Guild. She cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother, Gerard Michaud.
Family members include her son, Norman A. Roy and his wife Jacqueline of Goffstown; her daughter, Lisa Feeney and her husband James of Manchester; her brothers, Rene Michaud, Richard Michaud, and Roger Michaud; and grandchildren Nate, Katlyn, Melissa, Alex, Rosie, and Patrick.
SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019